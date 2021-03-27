Pre-sale tickets for Welcome to Rockville available

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A sign that concerts are coming back?

Pre-sale tickets for Welcome to Rockville are on sale. In an email, the concert promoters say general admission or VIP weekend passes are on sale for as low as $20.

The email did not announce which bands will play the festival that will take place at the Daytona International Speedway November 11-14.

If you deferred your 2020 pass to 2021, you will have first dibs to purchase camping before the public on sale. All Early Bird pass purchasers will also have the opportunity to add camping to their passes before they are made available to the public.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased here.