$13M public safety training facility plans to accommodate growth in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – An estimated $13 million public safety training facility plans to accommodate the growth in Nassau County.

The 40-acre training facility behind Sandhill Recycle Center on County Road 108 has been in the works for years.

“It’s something we’re very excited about,” said Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

Leeper said that when they moved into the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office building four years ago, they knew they needed somewhere to train.

In that time, the sheriff said, the county has grown, increasing calls for police and fire-rescue services.

“We’re going to have to do additional training. Our agency is growing,” Leeper said. “We can do more training up here. We decided to why not include the fire department. We’re constantly having to train on different issues. Different things come about today that was not available years ago.”

The project is currently in phase one, which is $1.7 million.

They broke ground on two gun ranges Monday, and the complex will eventually have a shoot house, jail training facilities, a burn building, fire training tower, canine training and track area, obstacle courses, driving and boating rescue, and more.

“This is going to allow us well into the future to provide better services for our community,” Leeper said.

News4Jax was told it will also serve as a better regional training site for natural disasters, active shooters and other threats.

Unless other funding sources become available, it will take 30 years to build this entire facility.