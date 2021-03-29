One person killed in early morning house fire in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville firefighters are working to extinguish a home that caught fire early Tuesday morning around 6:30.

One person was pulled from the house, but they didn’t make it, JFRD spokesperson Eric Proswimmer said. The victims identity has not been released under Marsy’s Law. It’s not clear if next of kin has been notified.

The state fire marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire. A news briefing is expected later this morning, but a time has not been announced yet.