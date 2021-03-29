Police search for attacker after Wendy’s employee beaten with tire iron, robbed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a Wendy’s employee said he was beaten and robbed as he left work early Monday morning.

Several witnesses who saw the attack told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office it appeared a man dressed in all black approached the victim as he left the store on Southside Boulevard across from Tinsletown, demanded money and then beat the man with an unknown object that appeared to be a tire iron.

Bystanders rushed to help the victim and the attacker ran away.

The employee was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).