Jacksonville woman accused in deadly wrong-way crash turns herself in

An SUV that was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Arlington Expressway collided head-on with another vehicle last May, according to police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman has been accused of vehicular homicide after a deadly wrong-way crash on the Mathews Bridge last year.

Theresa Jackson, 50, turned herself in last week and is being held on a $175,000 bond.

One person died and another was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the crash on the morning of May 3 on the Arlington Expressway, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

About 8:20 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office said, an off-duty officer was traveling west on the Mathews Bridge when he saw a sport utility vehicle traveling east in the westbound lanes.

The Sheriff’s Office said the officer turned around in an attempt to stop the SUV, and as the officer approached, the SUV struck a vehicle on the bridge.

The SUV did not stop and continued to travel east in the westbound lanes as the officer continued to try to stop the SUV and called for assistance, police said. The SUV then went underneath the Cesery Boulevard overpass and struck another vehicle head-on as that vehicle was traveling west on Arlington Expressway, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Ad

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the other vehicle later died, police said.