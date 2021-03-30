Officer shoots, kills suspect after being hit by stun gun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspect was shot and killed by a Jacksonville police officer during a confrontation Tuesday afternoon in front of a hotel on Youngerman Circle.

The sources told News4Jax that the officer responding to a domestic dispute was tasered before firing on the suspect, who suffered fatal injuries. The officer suffered a minor injury, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported at a hotel at 6135 Youngerman Circle in the Argyle area.

A woman staying in a hotel across the street posted on Facebook that she heard the gunfire.

“All I heard was three gunshots at around 1 p.m. and then tons of cops within minutes. That’s it,” she wrote.

#JSO is on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 6100 block of Youngerman Circle. Minor injuries to the officer, the suspect is deceased. More to come on the incident as the investigation unfolds. pic.twitter.com/8z66MjnChe — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 30, 2021

This was the second fatal police-involved shooting of 2021 by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.