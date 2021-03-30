photo
Officer shoots, kills suspect after being hit by stun gun

Officer suffers minor injury in incident on Youngerman Circle in Jacksonville

Scott Johnson
, Reporter/weekend anchor

Jacksonville
Police-involved shooting in Argyle (Scott Johnson/WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A suspect was shot and killed by a Jacksonville police officer during a confrontation Tuesday afternoon in front of a hotel on Youngerman Circle.

The sources told News4Jax that the officer responding to a domestic dispute was tasered before firing on the suspect, who suffered fatal injuries. The officer suffered a minor injury, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported at a hotel at 6135 Youngerman Circle in the Argyle area.

A woman staying in a hotel across the street posted on Facebook that she heard the gunfire.

“All I heard was three gunshots at around 1 p.m. and then tons of cops within minutes. That’s it,” she wrote.

News4Jax has a crew headed at the scene and will update this article throughout the afternoon as we learn more.

This was the second fatal police-involved shooting of 2021 by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

