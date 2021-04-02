Thousands take advantage of rent/mortgage help, but city encourages more to sign up

1. Assuming you won't get approved for a mortgage. Ideally, you'd like to have as little debt as possible, an impeccable credit score, and a 20-percent down payment before borrowing money for a home. However, even borrowers with less can get loans in today's market, thanks to options like Federal Housing Authority loans, which are meant to help out low-income and first-time buyers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As of Friday morning, funding was still available for the rent and mortgage COVID-19 assistance programs in Jacksonville, and the city sent a notice encouraging residents to take advantage of the aid.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, 3,321 residents applied for emergency rent or utility assistance and 542 residents applied for mortgage relief. However, funding is still available for both programs, the city said.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will distribute nearly $29 million of federal funds to assist Duval County residents who have been unable to pay their rent or utilities due to a loss of income related to COVID-19. Residents can apply in-person or online. The ERAP application deadline is Friday, April 9, at 6 p.m.

RELATED: How to apply for Jacksonville’s emergency rental and utility assistance program

Ad

The Mortgage Relief Program will distribute more than $4 million of federal funds to Duval County residents who are unable to pay their mortgage payments due to a loss of income related to COVID-19. Mortgage assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis to qualified applicants, so it is imperative to apply as soon as possible.

RELATED: How to apply for Jacksonville’s COVID-19 mortgage relief program

“We must do what we can to help those affected financially because of the virus,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “These programs stress the importance of keeping local families in their homes. However, we can’t assist those in need if they don’t apply.”

Ad

Federal guidelines require qualifying individuals and families to have an income that falls below 80% of the area median income. The requirements are as follows:

Household size - total income

One person -- $42,000

Two people -- $48,000

Three people -- $54,000

Four people -- $60,000

Five people -- $64,800

Six people -- $69,600

Seven people -- $74,400

Eight people -- $79,200

In addition to the income prerequisite, applicants must provide proof of delinquency as well as a W-9 form from their lender. Obtaining these documents will be the responsibility of the applicant and are mandatory.

Those interested in the program are strongly encouraged to create a MyJax account before applying. The same website and account will be used for the application process. Individuals can create a MyJax account at myjax.custhelp.com.

For additional information, see the city’s FAQs (click here) or call 904-630-2489 (CITY).