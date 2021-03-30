How to apply for Jacksonville’s COVID-19 mortgage relief program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After announcing a program that opened for applications Monday to help with rent and utility assistance for those in need because of COVID-19, the city of Jacksonville announced a similar program for mortgage assistance, opening for applications Wednesday.

The city has $4 million in federal funds to distribute to Duval COunty residents who are unable to pay their mortgage payments due to a loss of income related to COVID-19. The Mortgage Relief Program will begin accepting applications at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Individuals requesting assistance must be the owner and occupant of the property. The program will provide up to six months of delinquent mortgage payments or $7,500, whichever is less. Payments will be made directly to the mortgage company.

Federal guidelines require qualifying individuals and families to have an income that falls below 80% of the area median income. The requirements are as follows:

Household size -- Total Income

One person -- $42,000

Two people -- $48,000

Three people -- $54,000

Four people -- $60,000

Five people -- $64,800

Six people -- $69,600

Seven people -- $74,400

Eight people -- $79,200

In addition to the income prerequisite, applicants must provide proof of delinquency, as well as a W-9 form from their lender. Obtaining these documents will be the responsibility of the applicant and are mandatory.

Those interested in the program are strongly encouraged to create a MyJax account before applying. The same website and account will be used for the application process. Individuals can create a MyJax account at: myjax.custhelp.com. While individuals may create a MyJax account immediately, the application process will not begin until Wednesday, March 31, at 8 a.m.

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. For additional information, call 904-630-2489 (CITY).