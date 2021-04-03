Deadly motorcycle accident in San Jose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist died after falling off his bike on University Boulevard West, late Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any details regarding the accident, or if there were any other parties involved. JSO’s Traffic Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Units are conducting an investigation around the 3500 blocks of University Boulevard West.

JSO said that eastbound lanes on the boulevard will remain closed for several hours, while detectives conduct an investigation. Traffic is being diverted onto St. Augustine Road.

Anyone with any information can contact JSO either by phone at (904)-630-0500 or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).