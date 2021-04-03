‘Someone took a life and is still walking amongst us’: Grieving mother seeks justice for slain son

Donald Foy, president of the Jacksonville chapter of MAD DADS, joined Kim Anderson on Saturday at the corner where her son’s life was taken.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville man shot and killed in October 2020 is asking for the public’s help in solving his murder.

Maurice Anderson, 33, was killed in a triple shooting at a home near Sandhurst and Mansion roads in Arlington. His killing has not been solved.

Maurice Anderson, 33, was killed in a triple shooting at a home near Sandhurst and Mansion roads in Arlington. His killing has not been solved.

“It’s nerve-racking to know someone took a life and is still walking amongst us, nerve-racking and very stressful. I think about it daily,” said Kim Anderson, Maurice Anderson’s mother. “I call the detectives once a week. I will not stop until justice is served for my son. I am his voice. I will speak his name, and I will hit the streets whenever I can until someone is brought to justice for him.”

“This family wants closure,” Foy said.

Also within the crowd of people, another mother who buried her son because of gun violence: Latasha Hobbs, the mother of Maurice Hobbs, who was gunned down in January 2017.

“You have to have a community of support to make it every single day, just to find the strength to put your feet to the floor,” said Hobbs.

Hobbs’ murder also remains unsolved.

“We have to bridge that gap between the community and law enforcement,” Hobbs said. “Someone somewhere knows something, and they have to come forward.”

If you know anything about either murder, you’re asked to call police at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.