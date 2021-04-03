Where and when you can get a FREE meal today in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s largest food bank is helping families in Jacksonville Saturday morning.

Lending a helping hand…starting at 10 a.m. Farm Share will distribute food at The Bethel Church.

Families can pull up and get food until they run out.

They’re offering fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Farm Share says more than 3.5 million families are suffering from food insecurities throughout the state.

The organization works with local farmers to recover and redistribute food that would be thrown away to give back to the community.

Serving 67 counties in Florida, Farm share has given more than 700 million pounds of food since it started. In 2020, they distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals.

Those who attend must wear a mask and come in a car with a truck or cargo bed.