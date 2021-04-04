Where 16-, 17-year-olds can get COVID-19 shots in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Monday, Floridians ages 16 and 17 will be eligible to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is the only vaccine authorized for those under 18.

“I think this allows more people to understand that look, if you are over the age of 16, 16 or up, you can go get the vaccine, so that in itself will hopefully help us increase vaccination rates and get us closer to the end goal,” said Dr. Sunil Joshi, president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation.”

Sine the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently only authorized for people 18 and up, 16- and 17-year-old must go to a site that provides Pfizer shots.

They also must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who will have to sign a consent form. (Click here for a printable version of the form.)

“Though your 16- and 17-year-old may be old enough to drive and they are somewhat independent, you absolutely need to be present with them and sign the consent form when get to the location, otherwise your child will be turned away and will not be able to receive the vaccine,” Joshi explained.

WHERE, HOW TO GET A SHOT: Vaccination availability in Northeast Florida

Some of the vaccination sites offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine include the state-run sites at Regency Square Mall, Legends Center and Celebration Church.

The federally-supported site at Gateway Mall will offer the Pfizer vaccine on Monday when eligibility expands to all adults in Florida. But beginning Tuesday, the site at Gateway Mall will switch to the one-dose J&J vaccine on Tuesday.