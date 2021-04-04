All Floridians 16+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All Floridians age 16 and up will be able to get COVID-19 shots beginning Monday.

Those under 18 must go to a site that provides the Pfizer vaccine, as the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently only authorized for people 18 and up. The state also requires 16- and 17-year-olds to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to sign a consent form. (Click here for a printable version of the form.)

Florida’s age requirement dropped from 50 and above to 40 and older last week.

WHERE, HOW TO GET A SHOT: Vaccination availability in Northeast Florida | RELATED: Where 16-, 17-year-olds can get COVID-19 shots in Jacksonville

All the sites run by the federal or government -- including the ones at Gateway Mall and Regency Square Mall -- are currently giving the two-dose Pfizer vaccine on Monday. The state-run site at Regency Square Mall is expected to continue offering the Pfizer vaccine, while the federally-supported site at Gateway Mall will switch to the one-dose J&J vaccine on Tuesday.

The Gateway site and the satellite sites will continue administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for individuals who received their first dose at these sites.