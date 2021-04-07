Police: First Coast High teacher sought inappropriate relationship with student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A First Coast High science teacher accused of soliciting a romantic relationship with a student is facing a criminal charge.

Gretchin Thompson is charged with offenses against students by an authority figure. According to information from the First Coast High principal, the school was alerted earlier this year that Thompson might be engaged in inappropriate communications with a student.

The principal said Thompson was reassigned to duties that did not involve student contact and an internal review was opened.

Thompson was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Duval County Jail.

Sources indicated the allegations against her involved electronic communications between Thompson and a male student. His age has not been disclosed.

The principal said Thompson will not return to the classroom while the judicial process plays out and her classes will be staffed with a long-term substitute.

Duval Teachers United, the union representing much of DCPS’s teaching staff, declined to comment on the case.