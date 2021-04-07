Urban Meyer honors Duval County superintendent for being named Florida’s Superintendent of the Year

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene was presented a pair of custom cleats when Jaguars coach Urban Meyer stopped by the Duval County School Board meeting Tuesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer dropped by the Duval County School Board meeting Tuesday to honor Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene for being named the 2021 Superintendent of the Year by the Florida Association of District School Superintendents.

Greene, the second Black woman to win the honor since the award began in 1988, received a pair of custom cleats.

The Jaguars were also recognized for their Duval County Public Schools partnership.