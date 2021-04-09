Coffeehouse shut down after inspector finds 38 rodent droppings

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A St. Augustine coffee house that describes itself as a ‘celebration of clean eating’ was temporarily shut down last week for several dirty violations.

On April 2 a routine inspection produced 17 violations, including dirty bathrooms and floors, and the restaurant was cited for storing cups and utensils on the floor.

The inspector also reported 38 rodent droppings in several spots in the restaurant’s storage area.

All of these violations were corrected on a follow-up visit, except two more rodent droppings were found, so it remained closed.

The coffee house scored a perfect inspection with no violation found one day later on April 5.

We spoke to the manager who told us,

“We’ve acknowledged the report. We’ve taken care of all of the issues as outlined by the DBPR. And we are back open for business.”

This was the restaurant’s first and only emergency shutdown since coming under new management in 2019.

