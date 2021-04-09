Machine Gun Kelly coming to Daily’s Place for full-capacity concert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chart-topping artist Machine Gun Kelly will perform live at Daily’s Place on April 23 at 7:30 p.m., Bold Events announced on Friday.

This concert marks the return of full-capacity live music events after more than a year. The venue’s 5,500 seats will all be open for purchase.

“Jacksonville is back!” Mayor Lenny Curry said. “As our community rebounds from the last year, I am excited to see live music return to Downtown Jacksonville. I am grateful for the hard work from Bold Events, ASM Global, and all of our partners in putting this concert together and am confident that we will emerge as a premiere destination for sports and entertainment.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday at 10 a.m. at www.dailysplace.com. VIP, UFC 261 ticketholder and venue presales will take place this Saturday at 10 a.m. through Sunday at 10 p.m.

The concert is in partnership with the city of Jacksonville, ASM Global-Jacksonville and Daily’s.

For complete ticket information, including all presales and ticket prices, click here.

“We’ve hosted more than 25 live AEW shows at Daily’s Place this past year and drive-in concerts as well, and we’re excited for the return of a full house for live music,” said Chad Johnson, senior vice president of sales and service and chief content officer for the Jaguars and Bold Events. “We’ll continue to employ a host of health and safety measures throughout the venue and will expect fans to do their part by staying away if they’re feeling unwell but are excited to welcome artists back to Jacksonville.”

Machine Gun Kelly is a multi-hyphenate talent with an impressive career that started in Cleveland and has made him a globally known star in music and film. His 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and produced a number of Platinum hits including “bloody valentine” which won a 2020 MTV VMA and “my ex’s best friend” feat. blackbear which currently sits at No. 1 on the Alternative charts and No. 10 at Top 40.

An electric live performer and genre bending artist, he recently played the VMAs, Billboard Awards, Times Square for Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Years Eve and shut down the Saturday Night Live stage at 30 Rock appearing as the musical guest in January.