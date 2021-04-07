River City set to sizzle with Boss of the Sauce BBQ Festival this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some of the best barbeque in the country is coming to the River City for the first Boss of the Sauce BBQ Festival this weekend.

The free three-day event takes place Thursday through Saturday at the Riverfront Plaza, over where The Jacksonville Landing used to be along the river.

The festival features a barbeque chef competition, local craft beer and bourbon and live country music, including headliner Chase Rice.

Gates for the concert open at 5 p.m. Thursday. The opener goes on at 6 p.m. and Rice takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

The barbeque competition is Saturday. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Sorry, due to COVID-19 and competition rules, the food from the BBQ competition is only for the judges -- so no samples for the public.

But the event will have many popular local food trucks on site, so you can still get your grub on.

There will also be a Kids Zone and a Beer Garden.

For more information about the event, go to https://bossofthesaucebbq.com/.