More pop-up sites offer J&J vaccines Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we wrap up the first week of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all adults in Florida, there are five more opportunities for you to get the shot on Saturday.

Charles Webb Wesconnett Library at 6887 103rd Street - 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Community Health Outreach at 5126 Timuquana Road-10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Jacksonville Main Library at 303 N. Laura Street - 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

All People International Church, 1993 Edgewood Ave. 2 - 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Legacy Ministries at 847 University Blvd. N. - 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

All three sites are giving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to any Florida resident age 18 and up and appointments are not necessary.

These one-day sites are in addition to the large federal vaccination site at Gateway Mall (also giving Johnson & Johnson shots) and the state site at Regency Square (giving Pfizer -- which is available to anyone 16 or older), smaller public sites and dozens of pharmacies.

