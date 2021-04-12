Cyclist killed in collision with 2 vehicles in Flagler County

A cyclist died Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle and run over by another in Palm Coast.

The traffic accident happened about 8:45 p.m. on northbound U.S. 1 near Seminole Woods Parkway, according to a crash report released by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the cyclist was riding his bicycle north in the right lane when a northbound pickup truck collided with him. The cyclist fell off his bike and was run over by a sedan.

The cyclist, identified only as a 27-year-old Bunnell man, was pronounced dead on scene.

Both vehicles came to a stop following the collision. Neither of the drivers nor a passenger in the pickup was hurt.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, troopers said.