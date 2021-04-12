Service planned Monday for Putnam County corrections captain

Capt. Mark Elam died following an April 8 traffic crash. He was 44.

A service will be held Monday afternoon to celebrate the life of a Putnam County corrections officer who was killed last week in a traffic crash on his way to work.

Pastor Larry Harris will officiate the service for Capt. Mark Elam, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Coventry Oaks Farm in Palatka, according to an obituary published by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home.

The U.S. Marine Corps and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will send Elam off with military honors.

Elam, 44, who was described as a role model to fellow Putnam County deputies, was taking northbound U.S. 17 to work about 5:30 a.m. April 8 when another vehicle crossed in front of his motorcycle and the two vehicles collided, troopers said.

Elam, who was ejected from his bike was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He did not survive.

An 18-year Sheriff’s Office veteran who also served four years in the Marine Corps, Elam was scheduled to be promoted to captain in May. Sheriff “Gator” DeLoach awarded Elam a posthumous promotion to that rank in the wake of his death.

“Capt. Elam left an indelible impression on everyone he met,” DeLoach said in a prepared statement.

As flags outside the Sheriff’s Office flew at half-staff last Thursday, Elam’s colleagues remembered the kind of man he was.

Maj. Scott Surrency, the jail director, said Elam possesses a larger-than-life influence over corrections deputies.

“The amount of support he had with deputies, he had an ability to reach people,” Surrency said. “He served as an inspector on Florida model jail standards and knew policies and standards with an almost-photographic memory.”

Col. Joseph Wells, the chief deputy, said it was evident that Elam served as a mentor to many of his coworkers at the agency. He described the 44-year-old military and law enforcement veteran as irreplaceable.

“As I’ve spent some time in our facility, throughout the day, one of the most common themes I hear is, well, ‘Mark trained me’ and, you know, ‘Mark taught me this, and I always looked up to him, he was great to go to get advice,’” Col. Wells said.

Elam is survived by his wife and two sons. The couple was in the process of adopting five more children when he passed.

Reporting by Joe McLean contributed to this report.