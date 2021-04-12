Vaccination sites in Jacksonville Beach, Oceanway to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday

People line up Sunday morning at the federal vaccination site at the Carver Recreational Center in Jacksonville Beach.

Two federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination sites will close Tuesday at the end of the day.

The satellite sites at Carver Recreational Center -- located at 777 5th Ave. S. in Jacksonville Beach -- and Oceanway Community Center -- located at 12215 Sago Ave. W. on the Northside -- will open at 9 a.m. and then permanently close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

When the two satellite sites reopened April 4, they were scheduled to operate for 10 days to provide second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those who received their first doses at those locations.

Anyone not able to receive the second dose may do so at the federally-supported hub site at Gateway Mall by showing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card with the first-dose sticker/information affixed.

The Gateway Mall vaccination site does not require appointments.