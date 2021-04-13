Defense for Tillis seeks to block state from seeking death penalty

Russell Tillis enters the courtroom Friday for closing arguments in his trial.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Defense attorneys for Russell Tillis have filed a last-minute motion to block the state from seeking the death penalty for their client when the penalty phase of his murder trial begins on Wednesday.

Tillis, 59, was convicted last Friday of first-degree murder, kidnapping and dismemberment charges in the death of Joni Gunter, whose remains were found buried on Tillis’ property nearly five years ago.

At a minimum, Tillis faces a mandatory life sentence in prison at sentencing.

In the new motion, the defense argues the jury that convicted Tillis “made no specific finding as to whether Mr. Tillis was the actual killer,” or whether he helped someone else involved in her death.

Ad

When he took the stand in his own defense last Thursday, Tillis implicated his brother, Claude. He said Gunter was already dead the first time he saw her, saying her body was in his brother’s car trunk.

Tillis did not say his brother killed Gunter and insisted that he would refuse to testify against him.

It’s worth mentioning that Tillis’ brother is not charged in the case and the lead detective testified that authorities found no evidence during their investigation that pointed to Claude Tillis.

During closing arguments Friday, a prosecutor acknowledged Tillis’ testimony and said the state believes his brother was involved in Gunter’s death but as an accessory, something Claude Tillis has denied.

In its motion, the defense argues that if Claude Tillis were Gunter’s killer, then Russell Tillis should not face a possible death penalty.

A separate motion was filed since Friday’s conviction, this one from Tillis himself, asking the judge to remove defense attorney Chuck Fletcher on the grounds that he provided ineffective legal assistance.

Ad

In that motion, Tillis claims he gave Fletcher a list of 23 witnesses to call, including two psychologists who could tell the jury how he suffers from “severe mental despair,” and offered a bogus confession.

A hearing on those motions is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.