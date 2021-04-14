CDC to hold emergency meeting over Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

A man stands by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Asian stock markets rose Wednesday after Wall Street hit a high following an uptick in U.S. inflation and an order by regulators to suspend use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is holding an emergency meeting to discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday morning, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and (CDC) released a joint statement, recommending a temporary halt in the distribution of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine while the agencies examine six severe cases of rare blood clots that have been reported in people who have received the shot.

Of the six cases, one woman in Virginia died and another in Nebraska is in critical condition. The agencies recommended the halt in part because of the development of the clots, but also because the blood clots could not be treated as they normally would be-- with blood thinners.

When news of this broke Tuesday morning, doctors were quick to caution that the complications were extremely rare, as more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered without serious injury or death. Emphasized too is that the link between the blood clots and the vaccine has not yet been confirmed.

“We are trying to figure out right now is whether these unfortunate cases of clots are in fact related to the vaccine itself. The fact that this is being paused tells you about how seriously we’re taking adverse events, and how safety is really a critical priority when it comes to moving this larger vaccine campaign forward,” US Surgeon General Doctor Vivek Murthy said.

In Florida, 510,247 people received the J&J shot or 6.8% of everyone who has received at least one shot in the Sunshine State.

The numbers may help show a clearer picture of how many vaccinations were completed without adverse reactions. President of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation, Doctor Sunil Joshi, said people have much less than a .05% chance of having complications from the vaccine, as the numbers stand currently.

-Risk of dying as a result of a car crash: 1 in 100 (1%)

-Risk of being struck by lightening: 1 in 500,000 (0.0002%)

-Risk of developing a blood clot: 4 in 1 million (0.0004%)

-Risk of developing a blood clot after J&J vaccine: 6 in 6.8 million (0.000088%)

Doctors recommend continuing vaccinations with Moderna or Pfizer while scientists and doctors review the Johnson & Johnson.