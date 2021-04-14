Reward increased in unsolved murders of 2 Jacksonville women

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The reward for information to help solve the murders of two women -- one from 2015 and one from last summer -- has increased to $9,500 due to a partnership between the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers and the Florida Office of Attorney General.

Bradla Sue Cook was beaten to death in her home on Harlow Boulevard on Oct. 28, 2015. Officers found her body when they went there to check on her welfare after a car belonging to her was found burning on Hyde Park Road She was 61 years old. [Full story on Cook’s death]

Brittany Deshawn Matthews was shot several times in her vehicle after coming out of a convenience store on Edgewood Avenue West at Avenue B. on Aug. 3, 2020. Police at the time said the 31-year-old woman was targetted and released surveillance photos of the hooded, masked gunman and the SUV he drove away in -- which was later discovered to be a stolen vehicle. [Full story on Matthews’ homidice]

Ad

The enhanced rewards are available through June 30, 2021.

Anyone who has any information in regards to either of the listed murders is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.