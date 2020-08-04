JSO: Man, SUV sought in deadly shooting at Edgewood Avenue gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of a man and an SUV sought in connection with a deadly shooting Monday at a gas station on Edgewood Avenue.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Monday at the Shell gas station at the corner of Edgewood Avenue West and Avenue B.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a man pulled up in a silver Nissan Rogue, got out and fired several shots into a car before driving off. Police said the woman sitting inside the car was struck multiple times and died.

“At this time, it appears that the victim was targeted while sitting in her vehicle,” Sgt. Adam Blinn said at a media briefing Monday morning.

The relationship between the shooter and the woman was not immediately known.

Anyone who recognizes the man or SUV pictured in the images released by police is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).