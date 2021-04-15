Closing arguments expected in penalty phase as state seeks death for Russell Tillis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Prosecutors say Russell Tillis, the man convicted in the murder and dismemberment of Joni Gunter, has a long history of victimizing women and therefore deserves to go to Death Row.

But Tillis’ defense argues that he had a violent and traumatic childhood and should be given life without parole.

Whether a jury recommends the death penalty or not remains to be seen. The sentencing hearing will pick back up at 9 a.m. and will be streamed on News4Jax.com.

The 12 men and women who convicted Russell Tillis last week of first-degree murder, kidnapping and dismemberment in Gunter’s death are hearing what is basically a miniature trial before being asked to recommend whether Tillis, 59, should be put to death for the crime or face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Closing arguments are expected Thursday before the jury is given instructions ahead of their deliberation.

The proceedings will include lists of aggravating and mitigating circumstances in the case, which will inform the jurors’ decision. Among the aggravating circumstances for jurors to consider will be whether Gunter’s murder was “heinous, cruel and atrocious,” as well as being “cold and calculated.”

Meanwhile, they’ll have to weigh mitigating circumstances, including Tillis’ age and his mental state.

During witness testimony Wednesday, the goal of prosecution was to paint Tillis as a man who has abused women for decades and Gunter’s murder was just one of many victims.

“What happened to Joni Gunter wasn’t an isolated incident on his worst day,” Assistant State Attorney Alan Mizrahi told the jury in its opening statement. “It was his every day.”

The state called two women who testified that Tillis also abused them. The first victim was 14 years old in 2006 when he offered her a ride and sexually assaulted her.

“He went into that vacant lot he put the car in park and right then I knew it was trouble -- something bad was going to happen to me,” she said.

The second victim met Tillis in 1989 when he stopped as her car was broken down along I-75 and attempted to kidnap and rape her.

“I thought they were going to find my body down in a ditch,” she testified. “I slept with a bat beside my bed for a year. I was so afraid he would know where I live and come back to me.”

After about two hours, the prosecution rested and Tillis’ defense began working to prevent a death sentence by portraying him as a victim of violence and trauma starting as a young child.

One example given to the jury was that, as a child, Tillis was given a trailer on the family’s property and told to lock the door at night so he wouldn’t be abused by his father.

“The violence was both physical and emotional for a number of years,” clinical and forensic psychologist Jethro Toomer said. “Mr. Tillis and his brother were both aware of the violence.”

Another psychologist testified that Tillis abused drugs for decades.

The defense continued calling witnesses until 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and the jury was told to return at 9 a.m. Thursday. The court is expecting to hold closing arguments and a second jury deliberation.

According to court documents, the defense wants the jury to consider several mitigating circumstances before they recommend a sentence for Tillis. According to the filing, Tillis has three grown children, once owned his own business, is a practicing Buddhist and was a model prisoner over the five years he was incarcerated while awaiting trial.

As the sentencing phase unfolds, Joni Gunter’s sister, Ashley, reflected on happy memories. She also took the stand Wednesday.

“Joni will never get to see her niece grow up. Her name is going to be Serenity Hazel Lynn,” Ashley Gunter said. “I miss her laughter, and I miss seeing her walking down the street. Her voice. Her singing me to sleep.”