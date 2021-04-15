Middleburg woman accused of bringing drugs into jail

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A Middleburg woman faces a list of charges after authorities say they found several bags of drugs during her intake at the Clay County jail.

The 24-year-old woman was taken into custody late Tuesday on an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop, according to her arrest report. While performing a body scan, the booking officer spotted what was described as a “noticeable bulge” on the scan.

The woman was taken to a nearby restroom for an additional search, according to the report, and she pulled a plastic bag out of her underwear that contained several bags of unknown substances.

Besides several empty bags, authorities found four bags containing a total of 4.9 grams of a substance that came back positive as methamphetamine, the report stated. Deputies said they also recovered 3.5 grams of fentanyl, .9 grams of cocaine and .6 grams of another substance.

The woman was asked why she hid the substances on her person and why she didn’t leave them in the car following the traffic stop, according to the report. Her responses were redacted from a copy of the arrest report released to the media.

Shellie Ann Truitt Ramey is charged with methamphetamine possession, fentanyl possession, cocaine possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and introducing contraband into a detention facility, all felonies, the report said.

Her bond was set at $125,000.

A Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the discovery of the substances headed off what could have been a tragic outcome. “If this hadn’t been caught, it could have led to a fatal overdose at the jail,” the spokesperson said.