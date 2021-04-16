City Council chambers cleared after school name-change advocates become unruly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A joint meeting between the Jacksonville City Council and the Duval County School board was recessed shortly after it began Friday morning after audience members began shooting at the elected officials.

About 10 people who participated in a small rally outside City Hall in support of changing the names of several public schools came into council chambers and began yelling.

When the protestors did not stop speaking after being asked, Council President Tommy Hazouri recessed the meeting asked police to clear the audience.

Shelia Wright, who was among those who began shouting when they learned public input would not be allowed at the meeting. She has no regrets about the action they took.

“It’s our children. It’s our future. It’s definitely that important,” Wright said.

It does not appear any of the protestors were arrested, just forced to leave council chambers and the meeting resumed.

News4Jax is talking to more people removed from the meeting and get reaction from council and board members at the conclusion of the meeting.

Ad

Watch joint City Council, School Board meeting