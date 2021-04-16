Motorcyclist has life-threatening head injury after crash on Lane Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was hospitalized with a life-threatening head injury Thursday evening after a crash on Lane Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Buoye, with the Sheriff’s Office, said it happened around 6 p.m. near the I-10 westbound on-ramp. Investigators determined the motorcyclist was traveling south on Lane Avenue and had a green light.

An SUV was traveling north on Lane, and also had a green light, but turned onto the I-10 ramp. Buoye said the motorcycle collided with the SUV and that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

It’s the latest in a number of motorcycle crashes reported this week.

On Wednesday night, two people on a motorcycle were hospitalized after hitting a wall and falling over the Acosta Expressway ramp.

On Tuesday morning, a motorcyclist was in a wreck on I-95 near the Fuller Warren Bridge. He later died from his injuries as a hospital.

On Monday evening, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on E-Town Parkway near State Road 9B.