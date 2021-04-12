Traffic Alert: Deadly crash reported on E-Town Pkwy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday evening that troopers were investigating a deadly crash on E-Town Parkway.
The crash was reported around 6:45 p.m. near the exit ramp of State Road 9B. Details were not immediately clear.
