Riverside homeowner nearly hit by car that crashed through fence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Riverside neighbor said a car crashed through his fence not only once, but twice and nearly ran him over in the middle of the night over the weekend.

Police are calling it a hit-and-run.

Darin Schneider said he’s hoping neighbors have surveillance video that caught the suspected drunk driver and the car.

It’s not how any homeowner wants to wake up.

“I heard a big crash,” said Schneider. “I looked out of the window and I saw there was literally a car in my front yard.”

It was 1 a.m. on Sunday when Schneider ran outside to see if the two people inside the car needed help.

“I noticed they were trying to spin in the landscaping trying to back out I yelled at them to stop.”

He said the car jumped the curb, onto the side walk running into his fence along Stockton Street then continued to hit his fence along Riverside Avenue. The fence was recently installed at the beginning of the year.

“They put the car in forward and started coming at me with a car I jumped out of the way and they busted through this side of my fence on Riverside.”

He was not hurt and it happened so quick that he wasn’t able to take a photo or get the tag.

Car pieces were left behind. Schneider described it as a dark metallic silver sedan.

“It was pretty bad shape when it drove away,” said Schneider Who knows someone would recognize the damage.

Schneider knows that with Five Points just around the corner, Riverside Ave and Stockton Street is busy area.

“I wish people would be more responsible at the end of the day if you make a mistake get in an accident the last thing you want to do is cause more damage or injure or kill somebody by getting away from,” he said.

Schneider filed a police report. If you recognize any of the car parts or the car involved or know anything, call police immediately ay 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.