Deadly shooting in Arlingwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting on Messina Drive, in the Arlingwood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrived at the home around 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning. Responding officers found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened inside of a home. JSO says all parties involved have been identified and all are being questioned. Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with additional information that could help investigators is asked to contact JSO either by phone at (904)-630-0500 or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).