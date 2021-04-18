SWAT situation in Holiday Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team is in place on Century Point Drive North in Holiday Hill, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The neighborhood is blocked off. Police are asking people to stay out of the area. Residents who were at home when the situation began, were given the option to evacuate or shelter in place.

During a briefing, the Sheriff’s Office said the SWAT team was called out in reference to a domestic situation. Police haven’t given many details about the incident. Officers have confirmed that no one has been transported to a hospital.

JSO believes this situation is isolated, with no threat further threat to surrounding communities.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.