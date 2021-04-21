USS Philippine Sea returning home to Mayport after delay due to Suez Canal crisis

(July 5, 2008) The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and the guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) transit westward in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the Nassau Expeditionary Strike Group. The Nassau Expeditionary Strike Group is completing its deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan Pankau (Released)

Wednesday morning, roughly 300 sailors aboard the USS Philippine Sea will return home to Naval Station Mayport following a 10-month long deployment.

Operations Specialist First Class Christopher Stephens was aboard but arrived home a week early. Stephens told News4jax with his family relocating soon to Virginia, he returned early to avoid the risk of missing his transfer date.

While the Stephens are accustomed to homecoming occurring on the ship, this latest homecoming was at the Jacksonville International Airport. Stephens’ wife, Whitney, remembers waiting for her husband at the airport with their two young children.

“I remember him texting me, being like, ‘alright, I’m walking down the tunnel,’” Whitney Stephens said. “And I remember, I just thought my heart was going to fall out of my body!”

While an airport reunion isn’t how they’ve done it in the past, OS Stephens couldn’t have been happier.

“It’s a different feeling knowing that you’re coming home to them in a different manner, but they’re still waiting there for you,” OS Stephens said. “The same as when you come home on the boat.”

Wednesday, Stephens’ fellow sailors aboard the Philippine Sea will do just that. It was a mission that came with issues right at the end. The vessel was stuck, along with hundreds of others for several days in the Suez Canal. This happened after a cargo ship ran aground, causing a maritime traffic jam.

With Navy life being unpredictable at times, Whitney Stephens believes in putting the best foot forward. The Family Readiness Group is a local support group aimed to help military spouses and families navigate through the challenges. As president of the FRG, she says tackling the unexpected one day at a time with that built-in support system helps a great deal.

“We’re all better together than we are apart,” Stephens said. “It eases some of the struggles and the transition to having somebody going through the exact same thing you are.”

It’s been a week since OS Stephens’ return, but a sign marking 9 months down for his deployment still hangs in their kitchen. The hand-crafted signs from their reunion at the airport are by the front door.

OS Stephens has advice for his fellow sailors returning home. For those who are single, he advises them to avoid isolation, and surround themselves with loved ones. For those with families of their own, the message is simple:

“Cherish it, enjoy it,” OS Stephens said. “It’s a special moment for the military.”

The USS Philippine Sea is expected to arrive at 9:15 Wednesday morning.