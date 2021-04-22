Jacksonville men charged in Mandarin murder

Andrew Rauco and Lavonta Burrell are charged in the shooting death of 34-year-old Elias Alhirsh, according to police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men face murder charges in the shooting death of a Jacksonville man whose killing was the result of an attempted robbery gone wrong, according to court records obtained by News4Jax.

Andrew Rauco, 21, and Lavonta Burrell, 29, are suspects in the murder of 34-year-old Elias Alhirsh, who was gunned down in February 2020 at a Mandarin condominium complex after visiting an acquaintance, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Rauco is being held without bond at the Duval County jail following his arrest April 19 on second-degree murder and armed robbery charges. Court records show Burrell, who’s been in custody since December, has pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

Alhirsh was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds by police responding to a shooting call about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2020, at the Sugar Mill Apartments on Crown Point Road, the Sheriff’s Office said.

His body was found lying on the pavement next to a sport-utility vehicle that was running when police arrived. Police believe Alhirsh had rented the SUV, which looked like someone had rifled through it.

Surveillance video collected from the scene captured the moments leading up to the shooting.

The footage shows Alhirsh walk up to the SUV and get inside before two men holding flashlights run up behind him, according to an arrest warrant. One of the men can then be seen opening the driver’s door and a struggle ensues. Then the video shows the victim being shot multiple times.

A cell phone, a Ziploc bag of marijuana and dry cigarette butts were recovered near the shooting scene. But jewelry, including a watch and bracelet, that Alhirsh was known to wear were nowhere to be found.