J&J vaccinations resume at Gateway Mall site after pause

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at Gateway Mall on Sunday resumed the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Friday, U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using J&J’s single-dose shot after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.

The government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Saturday night that the Gateway Mall site on Norwood Avenue -- along with the state’s three other federally-supported vaccination sites in Miami, Orlando and Tampa -- resumed J&J shots at 7 a.m. Sunday. Each site will have the capacity to administer 3,000 doses of the J&J per day.

Ad

If you already received your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a federally-supported site, you’ll be able to return for your second dose at the same site.

State officials said Sunday that the Gateway Mall site, which is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, was providing J&J shots and first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“So today and probably for a limited amount of days in the near future, we can offer first and second doses of Pfizer as well as Johnson & Johnson,” state Division of Emergency Management spokesperson Mark Brady told News4Jax on Sunday.

(2/4) Site staff have received additional training, based off the guidance issued by @CDCgov & @US_FDA. Additionally, the COVID-19 consent & screening form has new language in the immunization screening guidance section to comply with recently issued guidance. New form below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mSfzhqMfxb — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 24, 2021