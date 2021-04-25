Mobile vaccination event takes place at Englewood church

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A mobile COVID-19 vaccination event is being held Sunday at a church in Jacksonville’s Englewood neighborhood.

The event at Faith United Methodist Church, located at 4000 Spring Park Road, is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be able to administer up to 200 doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.

Only first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are only are available at this mobile site.

The team will also return to the church in 21 days to administer second doses to people who get their first shot Sunday.

People ages 16 and 17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and a signed Florida Department of Health form must be completed.