Councilwoman calls emergency meeting after boy drowns in Jacksonville pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville City Council member called for an emergency meeting Monday after a missing 5-year-old’s body was found in a Southside pond.

Jacksonville police and firefighters searched about two hours Sunday morning for Mohamad Nour before finding him dead in a retention pond near his family’s home.

Dozens of first responders searched the Wolf Creek community near Beach and Hodges boulevards using a helicopter, drones, boats and K-9s.

The 5-year-old had autism, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in its missing persons briefing.

“The parents have tried to take steps to keep him guarded,” said Assistant Chief Brian Kee. “It looks like he went out the front door, maybe unlatched it.”

Kee said Mohamad was reported missing by his parents at 8:48 a.m. Sunday after he was last seen around 6 a.m. on Stone Pond Drive. Kee said officers arrived within minutes and that 32 Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers and 48 personnel with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were involved.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office posted the boy’s photo on social media and asked for the public’s help locating him.

Around 10:50 a.m., Kee said, a JFRD boat found the boy dead in a pond just east of his neighborhood.

