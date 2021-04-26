Crews provide up-close look at Golden Ray wreck as removal process reaches halfway point

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The demolition of an overturned cargo ship in the St. Simons Sound is halfway done after a fourth section of the Golden Ray was sliced, separated and lifted from the wreck.

After the major milestone was reached, News4Jax on Monday went out on a boat with the St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command to learn more about the removal process up close. Lifejackets were available for every passenger aboard in the event of an emergency.

Since the Golden Ray capsized in September 2019 with 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks, the ship is half its original length of 656 feet.

The fourth section, which contained the engine room, that was removed from the wreck has been lifted above the water, and crews are getting ready to place it on a barge. It will first make a stop at Mayors Point Terminal for sea-fastening before heading to a recycling plant in Louisiana.

“This has been the most difficult section so far because of the reinforced compartments that we had to cut through,” said U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Efren Lopez.

Now that responders finished the 4th cut, responders will place it onto this barge. It will first make a stop at Mayors Point Terminal for sea-fastening before heading to a recycling plant in Louisiana. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/zvjhuTUBuR — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) April 26, 2021

Lopez said responders have seen the most oil seen with this latest cut. A helicopter is monitoring for oil above. That helps direct boats where to go in the St. Simons Sounds for cleanup inside and outside the environmental protection barrier.

