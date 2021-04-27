JSO now gives officers ‘Marsy’s Law’ protections after appeals court ruling

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Tallahassee along with several media organizations will ask the Florida Supreme Court to review an April 6 appellate court ruling that allows police officers to shield their names from the public if they are assaulted or threatened while on duty.

The protections under Marsy’s Law would extend to instances where officers used force and shootings where people are killed by police.

Last week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office blurred the faces of its officers and referred to them as “Officer 1″ and “Officer 2″ when it released the body-worn camera footage from the incident that led to the shooting death of 32-year-old Michael Hughes.

Previously, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office policy did not allow officers to elect Marsy’s Law, according to a spokesman for the agency. In a statement, the spokesman said, “as of this ruling, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has changed its policy.”

The April 6 ruling stems from a fatal shooting last May in Tallahassee where two officers, referred to as “John Doe” and “John Doe 2,” shot and killed Tony McDade, a black transgender man.

The Florida Police Benevolent Society sued the City of Tallahassee to block the release of the officers’ names and the name of an officer involved in a separate case. The union argued the officers’ identities were protected under Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment approved by voters to protect the personal information of crime victims.

A Leon County Circuit judge ruled July 24 that the unnamed Tallahassee police officer who killed McDade, and another officer involved in a separate deadly force case, are not shielded by Marsy’s Law. But a unanimous ruling this month by the First District Court of Appeals, a three-judge panel, reversed the decision.

“With respect for the Court’s opinion and appreciation of the difficult work performed by police officers every day, the decision has far-reaching implications related to public transparency and is deserving of final review by Florida’s highest court,” Tallahassee’s city attorney said Tuesday in a statement.