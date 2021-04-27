Lake City business owner becomes first African-American woman in Lake City to hold US patent

LAKE CITY, Fla. – While the pandemic forced many businesses to shut down, one Lake City woman is celebrating her new found success despite the challenges.

“My brand is bigger than I am,” Shanekia Bing, owner, and founder of Alirra.

Shanekia Bing, a Lake City wife, mother of four, business student, owner of a hair salon and hair product line has become the first African-American woman in the city to have a U.S. Patent and Trademark for her hair product line Alirra.

“When I say that girl got a trademark. I’m still shocked this is a whole blessing. Who does that? That’s nobody but God,” said Bing.

Bing’s journey started in 2016 when her hair product line was officially established.

“With that product hair crack, because that was the first product. When hair crack was born it was because of all those issues I was having with me and my girls and that one client. And I told her ‘Hey I’m a secret don’t tell nobody.’ Eventually, it just kept growing and growing and here we are today, it was meant to be,” said Bing.

She says her daughters were the inspiration behind the product.

One of Bing’s daughters has Sickle Cell Anemia SS and had a lot of difficulties with her hair until she created a product that would work not only for her family but for everyone.

