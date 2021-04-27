Pop-up vaccination sites open this week in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A vaccination site will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Community Health Outreach, 5126 Timuquana Road, offering 200 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older.

No appointment is needed.

On Thursday, a FEMA outreach vaccination site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville, 225 East Duval Street.

FEMA staff will administer first doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine without an appointment to Florida residents 16 and older. The mobile clinic will return to the same location on May 20 to provide second doses.

Minors 16 and 17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A signed Department of Health consent form must be completed for anyone receiving the vaccine.

These pop-up sites are in addition to the large, long-term vaccination sites around Jacksonville operated by FEMA or the state of Florida:

Gateway Mall, 5200 Norwood Ave. Open 7 days a week, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Vaccine: Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson Walk-ups accepted

Edward Waters College, 1840 W. 9th Street Open 7 days a week, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Vaccine: Moderna Walk-ups accepted

Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expressway Open 7 days a week, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Vaccine available: Pfizer Walk-ups accepted

Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Dr. Open 7 days a week, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Vaccine available: Pfizer Walk-ups accepted

Celebration Church, 9555 R.G. Skinner Parkway Open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Vaccine available: Pfizer Walk-ups accepted

For information about getting vaccines at retail pharmacy chains offering and where to get a shot in surrounding communities, visit our county-by-county vaccination guide.