Jacksonville’s $6M request for septic tank phase-out funds makes state budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers still have to approve the final version of the record $101.5 billion budget for the upcoming year. They are set to vote Friday and end the regular legislative session on time.

Among the items in the massive budget is $6 million for the septic tank phase-out project in Jacksonville.

City officials had been hoping for the additional funding to be included to help offset the cost of the long overdue project after the Jacksonville City Council voted to approve more than $14 million in city funding to phase out the failing septic tanks

The city would use the $6 million in state funds to connect homes that have failing septic tanks to city sewer service instead.

State Sen. Aaron Bean had previously told News4Jax that he was optimistic about getting at least some of the funding for the city’s project because lawmakers saw septic tank phaseout as a priority statewide.

Bean says legislators fully understand the environmental impact of failing septic tanks.

“Septic tank failure is more and more prevalent not only in Jacksonville but across the state, so there are more and more senators and their cities also advocating in their city for similar projects,” Bean said several weeks ago when the request was made.