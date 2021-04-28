Jaguars super fans ready for No. 1 pick

The Commish, Tealopatra 9-Oh-Fro, Woman of Teal and Jaxeman make up the Jax League.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All eyes are on Jacksonville with the NFL draft beginning Thursday. Coming off a 1-15 season, the Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the draft for the first time in their 27-year history.

Super fans know the importance of this year’s draft. The Jax League said the future of the franchise is up to that first pick.

The Commish, Tealopatra 9-Oh-Fro, Woman of Teal and Jaxeman make up the Jax League.

“It means everything to me personally and just overall. I was born and raised here, still here and here strong,” said Satchel Whetsel, The Commish.

For this group of Jaguars super fans, it’s the details in their uniforms, how they take on these characters and what they represent. They’ve stuck with the team through the highs and lows.

“The commissioner of all leadership. I chose that name because it should belong to someone that is actually born and raised here and that went through highs and lows. My spirit alone, my fan spirit, my super fan spirit, I always believed is strong enough to hold down the rest of the fans,” said The Commish.

Ad

The group formed in 2016 and has never looked back since.

“I’m hoping for a complete draft class above all, but if you’re asking the fan in me, it’s #TealTrevor. He’s coming. I believe he’s coming,” said The Commish.