Urban Meyer knows just how important this draft is for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Urban Meyer’s first experience in the NFL draft room is just the most important moment in franchise history.

No big deal for the rookie NFL coach.

The Jaguars, coming off a 1-15 season, have the No. 1 pick in the draft for the first time in their 27-year history. The organizational reset is in full swing, but Jacksonville is poised to make up ground in a hurry … if it makes the right moves.

Meyer went on the Adam Schefter podcast Monday afternoon and covered quite a few bases as Thursday’s NFL draft inches closer.

Yes, he’s nervous.

The Jaguars have been on a pre-draft media blitz, the focus of a national story by the New York Times, as well as the bulk of Sports Illustrated’s MMQB by Albert Breer.

