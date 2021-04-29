Orange Park Town Council says fire chief should be allowed to resign

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A special meeting of the Orange Park Town Council was called Tuesday night to discuss whether to remove its fire chief from office.

The meeting lasted nearly two hours, and the Council came to an agreement that Chief Alvin Barker should be allowed to resign. However, factors involving his resignation are still being determined.

Dozens of people filled the chambers after a recommendation from Sarah Campbell, the town manager, to terminate the fire chief.

“Don’t make a decision in haste. Make sure it’s a truly fireable offense before destroying this man’s career,” one Orange Park resident told the Council.

“From my perspective, Sarah [Campbell] is thoughtful in every decision she makes. Steadfast and integrous,” said someone who works for the Town of Orange Park.

Campbell cited three incidents that showed Barker lacked integrity.

She said Campbell wanted to bring in an outside group to discuss life insurance options with the firefighters, which she says is against city policy.

Campbell also felt Barker wasn’t truthful about an email regarding an open data port on the town’s website.