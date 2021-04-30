Q&A: Your COVID-19 vaccine questions answered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine are coming into our newsroom frequently these days via phone, email and social media messages. We aren’t doctors and hesitate to give answers beyond when and where vaccines are available and current advice from the CDC.

News4Jax invited Dr. Pamela Rama, a cardiologist with Baptist Health, and Mia Jones, the CEO of Agape Community Health Center, on The Morning Show on Friday to answer many of your specific questions. With more questions coming in our phone bank (now closed) and submitted online, more questions and answers will be added to this story throughout the day.

I got my first dose of Moderna but missed my second. Do I have to start over?

Dr. Rama: No, you don’t have to start over again. You want to go ahead and get the second dose of vaccine for the Moderna. Really, you can do it within six weeks of getting the first shot. But any time that you can just get the second vaccine, go ahead and do that.

Why should someone who contracted COVID-19, got better and now has the antibodies get a vaccine? We don’t do that for other illnesses.

Dr. Rama: There are different levels of infections of COVID-19. Some people have mild infections so we don’t know the antibody response. Some people can have a robust response and some people can have a mild response. We don’t also know how long the response lasts. The good news about the vaccine is they are very consistent. A lot of them give you 95% infection and we know from recent studies that it extends up to eight months. So even if you’ve had the COVID infection, the recommendation is to get the vaccine when you’re out of your quarantine period.

Since neither Pfizer nor Moderna can say with any certainty how effective their vaccines are beyond six months, should I be tested for antibodies at that point? Or should we just expect a booster?

Dr. Rama: There is a lot of debate among virologists about that. Some people are hoping that is like the polio vaccine where you get one shot and you’re protected for life. More likely it’s going to be a shorter term. We’re hoping it’s not like the influenza (shot) where you get it every year. At this point, it is eight months immunity and it might extend. We’re following the first cohorts of patients who’ve received the vaccine and, hopefully, it will last longer than that, but, I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re going to need a boost at one year or somewhere down the line -- within a year or so.”

