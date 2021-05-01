Man rams ex-girlfriend’s car, new boyfriend opens fire, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A domestic dispute turned violent Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the Confederate Point neighborhood of Jacksonville’s Westside, police say.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, about 12:35 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the Preserve at Cedar River Apartments on Confederate Point Road because of reports that shots had been fired.

Witnesses told investigators a man had rammed his ex-girlfriend’s car in the parking lot of the complex and that her current boyfriend, who was in the car with her as it was being hit, got out of the vehicle, armed himself with a gun and began shooting at the ex-boyfriend’s car several times.

Police said bullets did hit the car but no one was injured in the incident.

Police said everyone involved was taken in for questioning about the incident. There’s no word on whether charges will be filed.