Palm Coast man accused of having inappropriate relationship with teen he met through online game

PALM COAST, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley is strongly urging all parents to monitor their child’s online activity after his deputies investigated a man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl he met via online gaming.

Oleg Walker, 28, of Palm Coast, is charged with one count of using computer services to solicit a child and one count of unlawful use of a communication device.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Walker had an inappropriate relationship via text with a 14-year old girl he met through an online game called King of Avalon.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into Walker began in August when they got a tip from Walker’s friend that he had been texting a minor and knew she was only 14. According to investigators, Walker told his friend all about the relationship he had with the girl and admitted to his friend that he knew she was only 14.

Ad

Investigators said they got a search warrant for Walker’s cellphone, where they located sexually explicit messages.

The Sheriff’s Office said that when detectives spoke with Walker, he admitted that he knew the girl was only 14 and that he met her through the online game King of Avalon.

Walker was arrested Tuesday in St. Johns County and then handed over to authorities in Flagler County.

As of Monday, he remained in the Flagler County jail on a $30,000 bond.